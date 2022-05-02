DYNASTY – Friday, May 6, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
MAKING A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL – As Liam's (Adam Huber) movie begins filming, things don't go exactly as planned and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) makes some surprising choices.
Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) wants to celebrate some good news and Blake (Grant Show) offers to help.
Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Alexis and Dominique (Michael Michele) for business help and of course, it doesn't go smoothly.
Jeff (Sam Adegoke) seeks out help from a most unexpected source.
The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#510).
Original airdate 5/6/2022.