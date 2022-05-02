  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMNCIS: Hawai'i
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMNCIS: Hawai'i
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Dynasty

DYNASTY – Friday, May 6, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

MAKING A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL – As Liam’s (Adam Huber) movie begins filming, things don’t go exactly as planned and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) makes some surprising choices.

READ MORE: Michigan's Oldest Resident Irene Dunham Dies At 114

Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) wants to celebrate some good news and Blake (Grant Show) offers to help.

Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Alexis and Dominique (Michael Michele) for business help and of course, it doesn’t go smoothly.

READ MORE: Parents Report Shortages Of Crucial Baby Formula After Abbott Nutrition Recall

Jeff (Sam Adegoke) seeks out help from a most unexpected source.

The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#510).

MORE NEWS: VP Kamala Harris Tests Negative For COVID, Will Return To White House On Tuesday

Original airdate 5/6/2022.