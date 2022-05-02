(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials say major road projects are scheduled to begin this week in Antrim, Arenac, Calhoun, Charlevoix, Houghton and Saginaw counties.

Projects include resurfacing on M-66 in Antrim and Charlevoix counties, bridge work on northern Interstate 75 in Arenac County, resurfacing of Michigan Avenue and M-37 in Calhoun County, US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton County and resurfacing M-83 in Saginaw County.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Antrim, Arenac Calhoun, Charlevoix, Houghton and Saginaw counties will help drivers can go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands safely,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says in statement.

Here is a breakdown of the road projects:

Antrim and Charlevoix counties

M-66 resurfacing near East Jordan

Start date: May 2; Estimated end date: June 30

MDOT will be investing $1.3 million to resurface 3.7 miles of M-66 from north of Old State Road to south of M-32 in Antrim and Charlevoix counties. This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support more than 16 jobs.

Travel restrictions: Will require single-lane closures with traffic regulations.

Arenac County

Northbound I-75 overnight detour for bridge work in Arenac County

Start date: May 4; Estimated end date: May 5

MDOT will detour northbound I-75 to accommodate bridge beam removal at the Lincoln Road overpass. This work is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to Grove Street in the city of Standish, including repairs to 19 bridges. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 470 jobs.

Calhoun County

Michigan Avenue resurfacing in Marshall

Start date: May 2; Estimated end date: July 31

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $279,000 to resurface one mile of I-94 Business Loop on Michigan Avenue from Kalamazoo Avenue to Partello Road. Officials say the project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 4 jobs.

Traffic restrictions: One lane will be open in each direction.

M-37 resurfacing in Battle Creek and Springfield

Start date: May 2; Estimated end date: Oct. 31

MDOT will be investing $4 million to resurface 2.9 miles of M-37 from M-96 to Creekview Drive. Work includes cold milling and hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk ramps, and pavement markings. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 51 jobs.

Travel restrictions: One lane will be open in each direction.

Houghton County

US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton

State date: May 2; Estimated end date: Sept. 16

MDOT and the City of Houghton are investing about $9.6 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 in Houghton. This year’s work will focus on the segment from Isle Royale Street to Pearl Street and include widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Work began in 2021, was suspended for the winter, and is expected to be completed this fall. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 114 jobs.

Travel restrictions: Northbound US-41 will remain on its normal route, while southbound US-41 will be detoured for most of the 2022 construction season. The detour route will begin on southbound M-26 at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge to Sharon Avenue and ending at MacInnes Drive. Local traffic will be maintained along Montezuma Avenue to Shelden Avenue. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Military Road and Portage Street to replace the existing four-way stops and ensure smoother traffic flow.

Saginaw County

M-83 resurfacing in Birch Run

Start date: May 2; Estimated end date: June 2

MDOT will invest $758,000 to resurface 3.8 miles of M-83 from M-54 to Townline Road.

Travel restrictions: Driver should expect single-lane closures.

