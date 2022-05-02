WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
IT’S ALL ABOUT THE LAUGHS — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Keegan-Michael Key put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.READ MORE: Michigan's Oldest Resident Irene Dunham Dies At 114
The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.READ MORE: Parents Report Shortages Of Crucial Baby Formula After Abbott Nutrition Recall
After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode (#1007).
Directed by Geraldine Dowd.MORE NEWS: VP Kamala Harris Tests Negative For COVID, Will Return To White House On Tuesday
Original airdate 11/20/2021.