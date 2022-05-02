LEGACIES – Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
BACK WHERE YOU BELONG –Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) finds his groove in limbo, he is faced with yet another surprise.
Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) does some deep soul searching.
As Ethan (Leo Howard) continues to struggle and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) steps in to help.
MG (Quincy Fouse) finally divulges a long-kept secret.
Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) debates putting into action a precarious plan.
The episode was written by Hannah Rosner & Price Peterson and directed by Jen Derwingson (#413).
Original airdate 5/5/2022.