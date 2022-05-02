ALL AMERICAN – Monday, May 2, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
REEVALUATING – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) are forced to acknowledge how much they have changed after some quality time together doesn’t go smoothly putting a strain on their relationship.READ MORE: Michigan's Oldest Resident Irene Dunham Dies At 114
On a road trip to San Diego, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) helps Layla (Greta Onieogou) to gain the courage to get the closure she needs.
Asher (Cody Christian) turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) for advice after he gets a big opportunity that might cost him more than he bargained for when it comes to his friendships.READ MORE: Parents Report Shortages Of Crucial Baby Formula After Abbott Nutrition Recall
Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) come to an agreement on how to navigate their new situation.
Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Obiageli Odimegwu & Spencer Paysinger (#417).MORE NEWS: VP Kamala Harris Tests Negative For COVID, Will Return To White House On Tuesday
Original airdate 5/2/2022.