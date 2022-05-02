(CBS DETROIT) – The staff at Detroit Community Health Connection put out balloons and signs in front of their building on a gloomy Monday to shine a light on a very important matter.

“May is mental health awareness month so we want to make sure that this community and our patients know that we provide that type of services and referrals for CNS,” said Derek Ware, vice president of Operations at Detroit Community Health Connection.

The health facility provides physical healthcare but knows the importance of mental health. That’s why they are showing support for the “Plant Your Flag” program presented by CNS Healthcare.

“Celebrate recovery, celebrate sobriety, celebrate the acknowledgment that mental health matters and that it’s OK to not be OK,” said Jennifer Shoemaker, senior director of Program Operations for CNS Healthcare.

CNS is encouraging community members to put out their personalized lawn signs to raise awareness about mental health.

“We have sign kits that we’re asking everybody in the community business owners, churches, neighbors to really get out there, decorate a sign, we have kits available at all of our locations,” Shoemaker said.

CNS has five Metro Detroit-area locations that offer a variety of mental health services. The free sign kits are one way they’re hoping to spread the message of the importance of seeking help when in need.

“Mental healthcare is healthcare and we really need to start thinking about it differently just as you would go to the doctor for high blood pressure or cardiovascular issues or any health concern you can think of, mental health should be treated the same,” said Shoemaker.

“It’s OK not to be OK,” Ware said.

CNS will also host virtual discussions around mental health Mondays through May 23.