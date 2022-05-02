WALKER – Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
RAISE A GLASS TO FAMILY – The Walkers pull out all the stops to celebrate Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham's (Mitch Pileggi) anniversary.
Cassie (Ashley Reyes) finds a piece of her past and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs a favor from Geri (Odette Annable).
Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Casey Fisher and Blythe Ann Johnson (#216).
Original airdate 5/5/2022.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.