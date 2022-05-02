BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The body of a toddler reported missing Sunday morning has been found in a western Michigan creek.
Kent County sheriff's officials said searchers found Noah Jordan's body about 9 a.m. Monday in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids.
He last was seen about 11:05 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home park about a mile away.
Monday’s search was expected to focus on nearby Buck Creek. A water search was suspended about 9 p.m. Sunday due to safety reasons.
"Oftentimes, kids just wander away," Sgt. Eric Brunner told WOOD-TV before the body was located. "One minute you see them and one minute you don't, so there's nothing to lead us to believe that there was anything suspicious or criminal in nature."
