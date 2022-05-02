LOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Two men died after a trench collapsed in western Michigan, authorities said.
The victims, ages 59 and 68, were working on the trench when the collapse occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Lowell Township, just east of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.READ MORE: Michigan's Oldest Resident Irene Dunham Dies At 114
The men’s bodies were recovered from the scene after 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The 14-foot-deep (4.27-meter-deep) trench was being dug for drainage where a pole barn was being built, the office said.READ MORE: Parents Report Shortages Of Crucial Baby Formula After Abbott Nutrition Recall
The victim’s names were not immediately released. Both men were from Alto.
The incident remains under investigation, deputies said.MORE NEWS: VP Kamala Harris Tests Negative For COVID, Will Return To White House On Tuesday
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.