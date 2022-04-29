MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University is defending its decision to eliminate the men’s track team, saying it was a financial move and not a discriminatory step.
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights informed CMU this week that it had received a complaint. The government said it will remain neutral while collecting and analyzing evidence.READ MORE: Man Sues Grand Rapids Police Dept. After Officer Accidentally Fires Gun In His Direction
CMU said in 2020 that it was dropping the track team. It subsequently added a men’s golf team.
The 2019-20 track team had 30 athletes, including six who were Black or identified as multi-racial, CMU said.
“I firmly believe the investigation will find no evidence to support claims of racial discrimination, which are inaccurate and misleading,” President Bob Davies said.READ MORE: Michigan Man Sentenced To 33 Years In Prison For Killing Pregnant Wife
CMU said the track team cost $1 million a year while golf will be half that amount, the Morning Sun reported.
“The decision to eliminate any team always comes as a last resort and difficult for all individuals involved,” Davies said.
CMU is struggling to attract students. Enrollment was down 45% last fall to 15,465 compared to 2010, The Detroit News reported.MORE NEWS: Ford Recalls Explorer SUVs That Can Roll Away While In Park
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.