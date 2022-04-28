(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s roads are getting a makeover, thanks to Gov. Whitmer’s “Building Michigan Together Plan.”
She visited a road repair project in Canton on April 27, alongside the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The project she visited is a site where US 12 meets I-275 in Wayne County.
Officials explained this is a heavily traveled area and provides access to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
“Since 2019, Michigan has fixed over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs,” said Governor Whitmer. “In my time in office, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years. We have been fixing our roads with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed. As we kick-off another busy construction season by making the largest investment in roads and bridges in our state’s history, we are going to move expeditiously and effectively to get the job done. New roads keep Michiganders safe as they go to work or drop their kids off at school and helps small businesses transport goods across the state. Let’s keep moving dirt.”
Her most recent budget proposal continues to prioritize Michigan roads and bridges, allocating $6.3 billion-dollars towards them, making it the largest transportation investment in Michigan history.
To date, the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration has fixed 13,198 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges.
