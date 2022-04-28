(CBS DETROIT) – A new program at the Detroit Historical Museum is celebrating black entrepreneurs.
"The Hustle" will document the history of Black Detroit businesses that are the backbone of their neighborhoods.
This exhibit will incorporate things like photography, oral histories, and events.
Anyone can nominate a business or owner by visiting here, or by dropping a nomination in one of the community ballot boxes located around the city.
