(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a man in connection to the fatal stabbing of his brother.
Bruce Reuben Jenkins, 58, of Detroit was charged with one count of first-degree murder, after fatally stabbing Imari Jenkins, 52, also of Detroit.
On April 25, at approximately 4:53 a.m. officers were dispatched to a home in the 13570 block of Mansfield Street in Detroit after receiving reports of a shooting and cutting.
When officers arrived at the scene, the found the victim lying at the entrance of the home, suffering from several stab wounds.
Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Allegedly, an argument between the two brother escalated, and then the defendant stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.
The defendant was arrested later that same day.
He was arraigned and remanded to jail on April 27.
The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 11, 2022, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May
18, 2022, before Judge Kenneth King.
