Southfield (CW50) – After two years spent in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Detroit's 57th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival is making its in-person return on May 1st! The parade is a celebration of Mexican culture, history, and heritage. The theme of this year's parade is the Legacy of Detroit's Latino cultural heritage, the strength of its people, and the promise of successful thriving Latino businesses of Southwest Detroit is the central theme of this year's celebration.
This year’s parade starts at 12pm and has a 2+ mile which runs from Vernon at Springwells Street to West Grand Boulevard. The Festival part of the celebration will be held at Bagley and 21st Streets from 12pm-7pm on Saturday, April 30th & Sunday, May 1st.
“Each year, this parade celebrates the Battle of Puebla (Batalla de Puebla) that took place on the 5th of May 1862, near Puebla City, Mexico. The battle ended in a victory over the French Army which galvanized Mexican resistance and led to France retreating completely 6 years later. The under-manned Mexican Army’s victory signifies the legacy of resilience and strength over powerful forces. Today’s pandemic is much like this battle, where resilience and strength of the people prevails.” – Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit
The Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit (MPC) maintains Hispanic culture in Metro Detroit through events that showcase international music, flavors, and talents of our community; granting scholarships for youth; and encouraging economic growth for businesses invested in the community.
Raymond Lozano, President of MPC, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the return of the Cinco de Mayo parade and what people can expect from the festival this year.
Lozano, who is also the Executive Director of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, recognizes the importance of an in-person parade to the community, as thousands gather to experience all Mexicantown has to offer. This celebration leads to a lot of exposure for retail shops and restaurants in the area, keeping business booming throughout the weekend and creating returning visitors of parade attendees from out of town.
Learn more ay Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit on Facebook.
