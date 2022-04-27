(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips on two juveniles that broke into and robbed a Dollar General.
On April 10, 2022, the two juveniles broke into the Dollar General, located in the 18600 block of W. 7 Mile Rd, after it had been closed.
The store manager was still inside the store when the suspects broke in.
One of them suggested he was armed and demanded money.
Both of the suspects then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip online, on the Detroit Rewards TV website.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip online, on the Detroit Rewards TV website.

Case number: 2204100310 must be included when submitting a tip for this case.
