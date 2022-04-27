(CBS DETROIT) — On Tuesday, Calandra Green was named the new Oakland County health officer, becoming the first Black woman to hold the leadership role.
Green, who is a registered nurse, will oversee public health throughout the county, according to a press release.
“Calandra shares our vision for having public health rooted in the community,” County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “As we transition to a new phase of the pandemic, her knowledge, skills, and commitment are what we need to move public health forward to achieve our strategic goal of having healthy residents.”
Officials say Green began working with the county as a public health nurse in 2019. She became the Oakland County Health Division's quality and process improvement supervisor in March 2020. Amid the pandemic, she served as the COVID-19 school nurse liaison, in which she trained, hired and deployed more than 60 nurses to 28 public school districts and 125 private or charter schools.
In 2021, she served as public health administrator, managing countywide public health programs, including organizing and developing mental health response following the mass shooting at Oxford High School.
Green previously worked for McLaren Health Care in Pontiac from 2007 to 2018 and North Oakland Medical Centers in Pontiac from 1993 to 2007.
As the new county health officer, she replaces Leigh-Anne Stafford who serves as director of Oakland County Health and Human Services.
