(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 14,482 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 67 deaths this week.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,425,946 and 36,002 deaths as of April 27.
Here is how data is being updated:
- Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.
- Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
- The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.
For the latest numbers, visit here.
