  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMBeyond the Edge
    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMBeyond the Edge
    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Frank Robles, Macomb County Sheriffs Office, officer involved shooting, roseville

(CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Wednesday to give updates on the officer-involved shooting in Roseville. 

This all happened after Roseville police officers responded to a car crash on Groesbeck Avenue,

READ MORE: $2.25 Million Fund Supports Neighborhood Beautification Projects

A pick-up truck crossed the median and collided head-on with a semi-truck.

Witnesses say the driver, identified as 57-year-old Frank Robles, got out of the truck holding a knife and advanced toward police.

After repeated attempts to get him to drop the knife, an officer fired at him.

READ MORE: Detroit City Council OKs Conrad Mallett To Serve As City's Top Attorney

Robles was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The entire press conference can be watched here:

 

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 14,482 New COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths Over The Last Week

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.