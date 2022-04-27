Southfield (CW50) – Mexicantown is well-known for its murals that spread across the neighborhoods buildings and walls along the roads. These murals are painted by several artists who have made it their life mission to share tell the stories and the history of Latino culture, heritage, and community through their art. One of these artists, Elton Monroy Durán, has created 24 of these pieces found across Southwest Detroit.

Xochi's Frida Mural by Elton Monroy Duran plaza del sol mural by Elton Monroy Duran The Dream Picker Mural by Elton Monroy Duran Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 1.15.24 PM Hacienda Mexican Food's and E & L mural by Elton Monroy Duran

Durán’s story is certainly familiar when it comes to someone immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico. However, Durán’s story didn’t start with him intending to stay here. Duran grew up in Tula, Hidalgo, one of the most ancient cities in Mexico that remains in use. A culturally rich city filled with art made him quickly realize he wanted to be an artist. What fascinated him the most was the history behind extinct civilizations and how they can be observed through their artistic expressions. But Durán’s life wasn’t always focused on his art. After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of the State of Querétaro, Duran had worked as a design engineer. After quitting his job, a friend had encouraged him to visit Detroit. While visiting, Durán fell in love with Detroit’s art scene but felt the Latino community in the city was invisible. He knew he could make an impact with his art by showcasing the Latino culture and history, he just never expected it would be in the form of murals.

In 2015, Durán permanently moved to Southwest Detroit and began his journey to becoming one of the neighborhood’s most well-known muralists. In 2016, he started the mural and art company Corpus Art Inc, creating art inspired by Latino and Mexican-American communities and their stories in the U.S. Some of Durán’s art has expanded beyond the borders of Southwest Detroit.

You can see Durán’s art across Detroit and learn more about his work at EltonMonroyDuranArtistaPlastico.jimdofree.com or on his Instagram @EltonMonroy

Muralist Elton Monroy Durán joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his murals, the inspiration behind them, and his journey from Mexico to Detroit and what led him to remain in the city.

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50