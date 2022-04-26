(CBS DETROIT) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 remained unclaimed, and expired on April 25, at 4:45 p.m.
The ticket was bought at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, located at 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston.READ MORE: Drunk Driver Arrested After Fleeing Police On Lodge Freeway
Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.
Since the ticket went unclaimed, the $150,000 will go to the state School Aid Fund.READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive For COVID-19
According to Michigan Lottery officials, the record for an unclaimed lottery ticket in Michigan was set in 1998, after a ticket worth $34 million went unclaimed.
The $34 million Michigan Lotto ticket was sold at the Meijer located at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Study: Michigan Ranks Top 10 In Best States For Middle Class