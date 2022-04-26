(CBS DETROIT) — The United States Postal Service is kicking off its newest service, “USPS Connect,” in Michigan.
The service provides same day and next day deliveries for neighborhood businesses, giving them another option to reach local customers.READ MORE: Mayor Duggan Meets With President Biden At White House On Monday
The four USPS Connect business solutions are:
- USPS Connect Local is a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local customers. The rollout schedule is available on uspsconnect.com. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.
- USPS Connect Regional provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a broad specified region.
- USPS Connect National provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground.
- USPS Connect Returns is a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns, with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.
As of Tuesday, USPS Connect is in 17 post offices in Southeast Michigan.
For more information, visit www.uspsconnect.com.MORE NEWS: Ford Launches F-150 Lightening EV, Built At Rouge Electric Vehicle Center In Dearborn
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
List of post offices with USPS Connect in SE Michigan:
|Ann Arbor Main
|2075 W. Stadium Blvd
|48103
|Brighton
|100 Orndorf Drive
|48116
|Clarkston
|5886 S Main St.
|48346
|Lake Orion
|611 N Axford St.
|48361
|Mount Clemens/Clinton Macomb Annex
|15285 Samohin Drive
|48044
|New Baltimore
|35339 23 Mile Road
|48047
|Oxford
|52 E Burdick St.
|48371
|Pinckney
|1325 E M36
|48169
|Pontiac
|735 W Huron St
|48343
|Rochester
|511 Olde Towne Road
|48308
|Rochester Carrier Annex
|1936 Rochester Industrial Lane
|48309
|South Lyon
|111 S Lafayette St.
|48178
|Troy
|2844 Livernois Road
|48099
|Utica/Shelby Township
|7755 22 Mile Road
|48317
|Walled Lake
|995 N Pontiac Trail
|48390
|Warren
|28401 Mound Road
|48090
|Washington
|58757 Van Dyke Road
|48094