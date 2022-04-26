OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Clerk and Elections Division held a public accuracy test Tuesday for it electronic voting equipment.
This comes ahead of the May 3 election to fill the 43rd District state representative seat as well as the City of Pontiac Charter Commission and four school district with bond and millage proposals.READ MORE: Mayor Duggan Meets With President Biden At White House On Monday
“The Public Accuracy Test is one of the many ways the security, accuracy, and transparency of our electoral process is ensured,” Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown said in a statement on Monday.READ MORE: Postal Service Kicks Off Its 'USPS Connect' Program In Michigan
“The equipment being tested will be used on Election Day to count the absentee ballots cast in seven of the Oakland County communities holding elections on May 3 including Berkley, Clawson, Fenton, Holly, Huntington Woods, Pontiac, and Royal Oak. The testing is also a chance for members of the public to observe the process.”MORE NEWS: Ford Launches F-150 Lightening EV, Built At Rouge Electric Vehicle Center In Dearborn
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.