(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host a prescription drug take-back day.
The event will happen on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Police Headquarters located at 31655 W. Eleven Mile Road.
This drug take-back day will help to remove potentially dangerous prescription medication from homes throughout the community.
The Farmington Hills Police Department participates in drug take-back days twice a year, in April and October.
In October, 203 pounds of prescription drugs were collected.
Residents from any city can participate in this drug take-back day.
The prescription drugs are accepted anonymously and in any container.
In addition to this officials are reminding residents that liquids are not accepted on these drug take-back days, but there are free Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches available at the front desk of the police station.
For additional information, contact the Investigative Bureau at 248-871-2770.
