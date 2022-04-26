(CBS DETROIT) – One person has been killed by an officer after a crash on Groesbeck Highway in Roseville on Tuesday morning.
At about 7 a.m., Groesbeck between 12 Mile and Martin Roads was closed because of a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck, which also involved the pickup truck driver being shot by a Roseville police officer, according to FOX 2.
Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe said more information will be released later on Tuesday.
Monroe also said that the Macomb County Sheriff's Department will investigate the incident.
According to FOX 2, the Warren, Roseville, and Fraser police departments were on the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area due to the road closure.
