(CBS DETROIT) — U.S. Rep. and Michigan native Andy Levin said he tested positive for COVID-19

Levin posted on Twitter Sunday, saying he tested positive on Thursday.

“(I) felt pretty badly for a couple of days, but I’m feeling much better now,” Levin said.

Levin represents Michigan’s 9th Congressional District and has been in office since 2018.

