(CBS DETROIT) — U.S. Rep. and Michigan native Andy Levin said he tested positive for COVID-19
Levin posted on Twitter Sunday, saying he tested positive on Thursday.
“(I) felt pretty badly for a couple of days, but I’m feeling much better now,” Levin said.
I wanted to give you all a little update after your amazing well wishes over the past few days. I tested positive on Thursday and felt pretty badly for a couple days, but I’m feeling much better now! I’m grateful for these amazing vaccines, for all of you, and for this sunshine! pic.twitter.com/gySrrQp4wO
— Andy Levin (@Andy_Levin) April 24, 2022
Levin represents Michigan's 9th Congressional District and has been in office since 2018.
