SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan centenarian yet another triple-digit birthday.
On April 22, the Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Saginaw celebrated one of their oldest patients, Irene Hosking, who is turning 104 this month.READ MORE: Bone Found On Lake Michigan Beach IDed With Genetic Genealogy
Hospital staff, family members and even TV5 stopped by to wish her a happy birthday as she gets ready to celebrate another year.
READ MORE: Judge Delays Terance Calhoun's Exoneration After Officer Claims To Have New Evidence
“But this is just absolutely, it is the best,” Hosking said. “The best of everything.”
Hosking served as an Army corps nurse during World War II. She is still active with the veterans of Foreign Wars in Michigan.MORE NEWS: Person Wounded During Police Training Exercise In Taylor
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.