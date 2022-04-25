(CBS DETROIT) – A man and woman were found dead in a Sterling Heights home on Monday morning.
According to police, this is a suspected murder-suicide.
Police say they received a call at about 9:30 a.m. where a man said he had shot his wife.
The man gave police the address of the home, in the 1400 block of Bangor St., in the area of 17 Mile Rd. and Schoenherr Rd, before hanging up the phone.
Officials say when officers arrived they found the man and the woman, both in their 80s, dead.
A gun was recovered at the home.
Police are investigating the incident.
No other details have been released.
