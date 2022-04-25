GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS/AP) — Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom identifies Christopher Schurr as the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4.
Christopher Schurr is currently on administrative leave until Michigan State Police officials complete their investigation.
Police Chief Winstrom says that he confirmed the name that has been circulating to remain transparent and reduce speculation.
