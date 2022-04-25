(CBS DETROIT) — A former claims manager with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency pleaded guilty last week after federal officials say he helped approve false claims submitted by a number of people and reportedly received payment in exchange.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 43-year-old Jermaine Rose pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Federal officials say in April 2020, Rose was a lead claims examiner and was working with co-conspirators to obtain benefits through false claims. After being alerted about the claims, Rose used his credentials to gain access and approve them. In exchange, officials say he was paid between $50 and $150 per claim he touched.
Federal officials say the claims were submitted in the names of various individuals, including victims of identity theft and fictitious people.
In addition, some of the people worked with Rose to approve legitimate claims and receive the benefits on an accelerated schedule.
“The theft of pandemic unemployment insurance benefits is always a serious crime. The fact that an employee of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency facilitated this theft makes it all the more outlandish. The conduct here was a major breach of the public trust, and my office is committed to bringing all those who abuse the public trust by participating in Covid-19 fraud schemes to justice,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement.
Sentencing is set for July 21.
