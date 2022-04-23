KUNG FU – Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SECRETS AND LIES — As Nicky (Olivia Liang) investigates the secrets behind a mysterious stone that Juliet (guest star Annie Q) is after, Henry (Eddie Liu) uncovers a shocking revelation about his father.
Elsewhere, Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for investor meetings for her app, and Dennis (Tony Chung) receives an ultimatum from his dad.
Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, and Vanessa Kai also star.
Richard Speight Jr. directed the episode written by Jon Bring (#207).
Original airdate 4/27/2022.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.