LEGACIES – Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
FAMILY FIRST – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues her fight and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to potentially help.
Cleo (Omono Okojie) is fearful of her visions and what it means for those she loves.
Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends Kaleb (Chris Lee), Ethan (Leo Howard), and MG (Quincy Fouse) on a high-stakes mission.
Jed (Ben Levin) finds himself needing to make a very difficult choice.
Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) makes a surprising discovery.
The episode was written by Layne Morgan & Courtney Grace and directed by Jason Stone (#413).
