NAOMI – Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
A LIFE OF LIES – In the aftermath of Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovering who Greg (Barry Watson) and Jen (Mouzam Makkar) really are – and that they’ve been lying about it her entire life – Naomi sets out on her own to dig deeper for the truth only to discover how many people have been keeping secrets from her.READ MORE: Eastern Michigan University's Sill Hall Labs Named After Top Business Leaders
Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, and Camila Moreno.READ MORE: Pistons, CODE313 Hosts ‘STEAM SLAM’ To Expose Students To Tech and Tech Careers
Angel Kristi Williams directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama (#110).
Original airdate 4/26/22.MORE NEWS: Matthew And Kelly Stafford Return To Detroit For Groundbreaking Of Education Center
Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.