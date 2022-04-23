  • WWJ-TV

CHARMED – Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES – Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.)

Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm.

Mel needs Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) help healing a “creature” with whom she has a deep emotional connection.

And Kaela’s budding flirtation with Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) must contend with a surprise visitor from her past.

Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Jeffery Lieber and Christina Piña (#407).

Original airdate 4/29/2022.