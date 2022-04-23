CHARMED – Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES – Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.)READ MORE: Eastern Michigan University's Sill Hall Labs Named After Top Business Leaders
Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm.
Mel needs Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) help healing a “creature” with whom she has a deep emotional connection.READ MORE: Pistons, CODE313 Hosts ‘STEAM SLAM’ To Expose Students To Tech and Tech Careers
And Kaela’s budding flirtation with Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) must contend with a surprise visitor from her past.
Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Jeffery Lieber and Christina Piña (#407).MORE NEWS: Matthew And Kelly Stafford Return To Detroit For Groundbreaking Of Education Center
Original airdate 4/29/2022.