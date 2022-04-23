  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:CW, Walker

WALKER – Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

CAGE RAGE – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs the help of someone from his past, but can they be trusted?

Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) shows James (Coby Bell) and August (Kale Culley) a new way to deal with some of life’s frustrations.

Phil Hardage directed the episode written by David James (#215).

Original airdate 4/28/2022.

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.