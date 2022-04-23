WALKER – Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
CAGE RAGE – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs the help of someone from his past, but can they be trusted?READ MORE: Eastern Michigan University's Sill Hall Labs Named After Top Business Leaders
Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) shows James (Coby Bell) and August (Kale Culley) a new way to deal with some of life’s frustrations.READ MORE: Pistons, CODE313 Hosts ‘STEAM SLAM’ To Expose Students To Tech and Tech Careers
Phil Hardage directed the episode written by David James (#215).
Original airdate 4/28/2022.MORE NEWS: Matthew And Kelly Stafford Return To Detroit For Groundbreaking Of Education Center
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.