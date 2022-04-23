WOULD I LIE TO YOU? – Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50
LET’S ROLL – Hear more hilarious tales – which may be truth or may be a lie – when guest stars Michael Ian Black, Robin De Jesus, Jordan Carlos, Christian Finnegan join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees (#113).
Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 4/23/2022.