SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
ELAT YRANOITUAC A — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre.READ MORE: Eastern Michigan University's Sill Hall Labs Named After Top Business Leaders
Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging.
Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star.READ MORE: Pistons, CODE313 Hosts ‘STEAM SLAM’ To Expose Students To Tech and Tech Careers
The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#210).
Original airdate 4/26/2022.MORE NEWS: Matthew And Kelly Stafford Return To Detroit For Groundbreaking Of Education Center
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.