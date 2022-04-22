Southfield (CW50) – As all great creations throughout history have been made, the Cuffin was created by a set of unforeseen circumstances. Zayna Salloum, Founder of Zayna Bakes, was baking several batches of cookies and had run out of flat baking sheets. Her alternative was to place her cookie dough inside muffin tins and bake them like cookies. The result was the Cuffin, a perfect muffin shaped cookie with a crunchy exterior like cookie, but a soft, gooey texture on the inside like the softness of a muffin. Salloum began testing different recipes and baking them in muffin tins, even finding ways to blend her heritage into her recipes with her baklava cuffin.
Salloum always had a love for cooking and baking, which came from cooking with her mother and tay tay (grandmother) in the kitchen, creating meals for their entire family.
When she had moved to Chicago, she started experimenting with baking, and was able to more creatively express her passion for the art through baking. Like many successful bakers, Salloum baked for roommates, friends, and work colleagues until perfecting a cookie dough that was hard to resist. Now, her cuffins are sold across several stores throughout Southeast Michigan and she's building an ever-growing catering company for her baked goods.
Zayna Salloum, Founder of Zayna Bakes and creator of the cuffin, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about how she came up with the creation of the cuffin, as well as her roots in Arab American culture and how she uses her family’s heritage in her baking.
You can learn more about the cuffin and where to find them at cuffin.com
