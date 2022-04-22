The need that was greatest in the Arab American community has always been the misconception, negative image, and heightened hate crimes directed against Arab Americans in the U.S. throughout the last several decades. There was a sense of urgency within the community to build a systematic and comprehensive campaign to celebrate the Arab heritage. Therefore, in 2017, Warren and Amal David campaigned for National Arab American Heritage Month to be nationally recognized. On April 19, 2021, President Joe Biden issued the first federal recognition of Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM), designating the month of April to the cause. A bill is still held up in the House of Representatives to nationally recognize the month, but President Biden’s recognition on the federal level and the recognition by several state governments is a step in the right direction.