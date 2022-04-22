(CBS DETROIT) — On Friday, the Detroit Pistons Performance Center in Midtown was transformed into a tech paradise.
“It’s really good, it’s a lot of activities here,” said Detroit fourth-grader Morgan.READ MORE: Building That Housed Green Ooze To Be Demolished In Madison Heights
Morgan was one of about 500 Metro Detroit students attending the third annual “STEAM SLAM,” which is a hands-on technology event hosted by the Pistons and CODE313.
“CODE313 is a non-profit that was formed for the mission of providing equitable access to STEAM education,” said Bartel Welch, executive director for CODE313.
The four-hour event gave students ages 7 to 17 the opportunity to engage hands-on in 20 workshops.
For Morgan, learning to fly a drone was her favorite.
“It was good but also I didn’t know how to fly a drone, it was my first time,” she said.
Welch says that’s the purpose of Friday’s event and the program, to teach kids about the ever-changing future of tech.READ MORE: Man From Alpena Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
“It’s extremely important for them to get exposed to it at a young age so they can be prepared to go into that workforce in the future,” Welch said.
The students not only made robots, and LED lights, they learned how they operate and how video games are created.
I asked Morgan if she would prefer this or school. With excitement, she said, “This.”
Registration for the CODE313 summer camp which is all about STEAM is now open, there’s a fee but scholarships are available.
Click the link below for more information:
https://code313detroit.org/?fbclid=IwAR3nnDLKKGB_2aNj1V5fTseE9fo5ut46MVrGW6lV7F0sp53EX7QKMWdCLTQMORE NEWS: Detroit Teen Charged In Non-Fatal Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Brother
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.