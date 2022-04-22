MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a man who escaped police custody in Ohio and reportedly stole a vehicle in Bedford Township was arrested early Friday morning.
Authorities say at about 3:30 a.m. on April 22, Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was taken into custody without incident after a deputy made traffic stop on North Dixie Highway and Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township.
He was taken to the Monroe County Jail pending extradition to Ohio.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Eldredge escaped police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio.
At about 7:10 a.m. on April 14, the Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division was called to an industrial park in Bedford Township about a suspicious man in the vestibule of one of the businesses.
The man, later identified as Eldredge, left the vestibule before authorities arrived. But Investigators discovered he went into the break room, changed clothes and stole a 2016 blue Ford Escape. At that time, the sheriff’s office activated the K9 Team, Aviation Support Divison and Detective Bureau to assist in the investigation.
Deputies say Eldredge was in a U-Haul rental vehicle at the time of his arrest Friday morning,
Investigators are looking into his involvement in crimes committed in Monroe County.
