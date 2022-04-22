(CBS DETROIT) — Friday marks the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day.
Local communities are celebrating by planting trees, participating in neighborhood cleanups and discussing sustainability.READ MORE: Detroit Teen Charged In Non-Fatal Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Brother
In Detroit, The Beacon Park Garden Tour will be hosted April 22-24. DTE’s “Connected to All: Environment + People + Community” event will help educate people about the plants and trees as part of the tour.
The free event, which is open to all ages, will feature artworks including paintings, photography, prints other art forms displayed outdoors for view and sale.
Educational sessions will also be hosted throughout the weekend on recycling and composting.READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro Detroit
Click here for more information and the schedule.
In addition, the Motor City Makeover kicked off Friday morning, which the Department of Neighborhoods districts 1, 2 and 7 participated in an Earth Day cleanup.
Meanwhile, Oakland County marked Earth Day with tree planting in Royal Oak Township. The county planted five trees donated by The Detroit Zoo in the Mack-Rowe Park.
Still not sure how to celebrate Earth Day? Here are a few ideas:
- Advocate for climate education
- Encourage your school to take climate action
- Pick up trash on your run
- Calculate your carbon footprint
- Calculate your plastic consumption
- Organize a community cleanup
- Switch to reusable bags
View more ideas at earthday.org/earth-day-tips/.MORE NEWS: Rev. Al Sharpton Demands Name Of Grand Rapids Officer Who Killed Lyoya
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.