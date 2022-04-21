(CBS DETROIT) — A Shelby Township man accused of recording a 24-year-old woman in a gym is charged with electronic eavesdropping.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Maciborski is also charged with four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person and one count of surveilling an unclothed person.
He was arraigned Thursday and was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.
The incident happened on Feb. 23 in the 250 block of North Main Street in Plymouth.
Prosecutors say 41-year-old Michael Maciborski allegedly recorded the woman from Westland in the tanning bed area of the gym. They say Maciborski placed a camera into a ceiling grate to record the woman.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 29 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 6.
