INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an Inkster apartment.

According to MSP, officers responded to the 2600 block of Hamlin Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on April 20.

State police say Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP’s Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or leave a tip on the mobile app.

