(CBS DETROIT) – A 3-year-old boy has been hospitalized following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The child shot himself at about 3 a.m., at a home in Detroit, Fox 2 reported.READ MORE: DFD Kicks Off “Operation Save A Live,” Installing Free Smoke, Carbon Monoxide Detectors In Detroit
Police say that the 3-year-old woke up his dad because he couldn’t sleep and then shortly after his dad put him back to sleep, the gunshot was heard.
According to Fox 2, the dad told police that the 16-year-old son apologized to him before running out of the home.READ MORE: Shelby Township Man Charged, Accused Of Recording Woman In Gym
The 16-year-old is currently on probation.
Police are searching for him and the gun that was used in the shooting.
The 3-year-old child is reported to be in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Trump Sways Convention Races For Michigan AG, Elections Jobs
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.