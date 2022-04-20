DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is accepting applications for unlimited marijuana licenses beginning Wednesday.

This comes after the city council voted 8-1 to approve the Adult-Use Marijuana Ordinance on April 5. The ordinance went into effect on April 20.

Click here for more information on the applications.

Marijuana growers, processors, transporters, safety compliance companies and marijuana event organizers can apply. Licenses for retail businesses and consumption lounges are not yet available.

While more people can apply for recreational business licenses, only 100 will be awarded. However, according to the ordinance, licenses for growing and processing operations will not be capped.

City officials say the Detroit Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Entrepreneurship (CRIO) will provide the city council with a recommended date of when licenses can be issued, and the council will then approve that date. CRIO has 90 days to hire a third-parting scoring firm for the license applications and to identify a program to host the lottery for remaining licenses if there is a tie.

“We are so excited to announce the opening of our Adult-Use Marijuana Licensing program. We are confident and proud of the space that we have carved out for social equity applicants to take part in this billion-dollar industry,” said Megan Moslimani, director of CRIO’s Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship.

Last month, the Michigan Department of Treasury said $42 million in revenue from marijuana tax sales last year was being split among several communities. This is thanks to the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

State officials say 62 cities, 15 villages, 33 townships and 53 counties will be receiving payments from the Marihuana Regulation Fund, meaning each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $56,400 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness within its jurisdiction.

The city of Ann Arbor is getting the biggest amount of the review, bringing in $1.4 million from sales.