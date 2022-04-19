(CBS DETROIT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old inmate was found dead in the Monroe County Jail, making it the second inmate death to happen at the jail this month.
On Monday, April 18, at about 8 p.m., corrections officers found a 19-year-old man from Temperance unresponsive, and the officers performed life-saving measures.
Medics arrived and were unable to revive the man.
Officials say that out of respect for the family, the inmate's identity is being withheld at this time.
In addition to this, on April 5, at about 2:40 p.m., officers found a 37-year-old inmate dead.
According to a press release, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are dedicated to a thorough investigation and the incident is under investigation by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau as well as members of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association MISSION TEAM.
The MISSION TEAM will conduct third-party investigations of both deaths.
