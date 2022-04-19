DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that masks will no longer be required on buses, at shelters or in buildings.
This comes after a federal judge strikes down a mask mandate that was in place for public transportation.
While it’s not required, the department still recommends masks, especially in areas that do not allow social distancing.
“As always, safety is our number one priority for both riders and operators of DDOT,” C. Mikel Oglesby, executive director of Transit, says in a statement. “We encourage our riders and operators to make the best decisions regarding masking for their own health, safety and well-being.”
DDOT says it will be updating its signage over the next few days.
“We greatly appreciate the hard work our operators, mechanics, and other employees have done to keep Detroit moving during this pandemic,” Oglesby said. “We will continue to do what we can to keep everyone on board, operators and riders alike, as safe as possible.”
Meanwhile, the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport says it also drop its mask requirement following the court ruling.
In addition, officials say TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment mandating masks.
