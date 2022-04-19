(CBS DETROIT) – A $500 cash reward is being offered for information on two suspects connected to a carjacking at a Detroit gas station, that happened in January.
READ MORE: Officials Investigating After Second Monroe County Jail Inmate Found Dead This Month
The carjacking happened on Jan. 26, at about 10:15 p.m. in the 11500 of Hamilton.
The victim told officers that she was exiting the gas station when one suspect approached her and demanded her car keys.
Then the suspect got into the woman’s 2014 Chevy Equinox and another suspect got into the passenger seat, before fleeing northbound on Hamilton.READ MORE: Ludington Pumped Storage Plant: Holds Enough Water To Produce Electricity For 1.6M Households
The victim’s vehicle has a Michigan license plate of 6KCF95.
According to officials, one suspect is described as in his 30s with a medium build, wearing all black and a black ski mask. The second suspect is described as being in his 20s with a thin build, also wearing all black and a black ski mask.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip online on the Detroit Rewards TV website.
When submitting a tip, the case number: 2201250325, must be included.MORE NEWS: 18-Year-Old, 2 Others Charged In Carjacking At Warren Gas Station
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.