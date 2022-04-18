  • WWJ-TV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Funeral services have been scheduled for Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man fatally shot following a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in western Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – APRIL 14: Peter Lyoya, the father of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year old Black man who was shot and killed by a white Grand Rapids police officer following a traffic stop, points to the back of his head indicating how his son was shot as he attends a press conference to respond to the videos of his son’s killing on April 14, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Videos of the incident were released to the public yesterday. To the left is Patrick’s biological mother Dorcas Lyoya, and to the right is civil rights attorney Ben Crump. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday in Grand Rapids for Lyoya, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network and the office of attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Lyoya’s family.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was face-down on the ground on April 4 when he was shot in the back of the head.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – APRIL 13: (L-R) Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, and Brandy Davis, Director of Oversight and Public Accountability for the City of Grand Rapids, stand at a press conference while video footage is released of the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya on April 13, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lyoya, a 26-year old Black man, was shot and killed on April 4th by a Grand Rapids police officer following a traffic stop. The officer was alone at the time of the shooting and has been placed on administrative leave. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Video footage released Wednesday by the police department showed the officer straddling Lyoya’s back at the time of the shooting.

Video also showed the officer stopping Lyoya for driving with a license plate that didn’t belong to the vehicle, Lyoya’s attempt to run away before being tackled to the ground, and a struggle over the officer’s stun gun.

The officer could be heard repeatedly ordering Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”

MICHIGAN, USA – APRIL 16: Activists gathered and marched during a protest against the killing of Patrick Lyoya, who was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States on April 16, 2022. (Photo by Katie McTiernan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting and the events that led up to it.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom released the videos during a news conference. Citing department policy, Winstrom said he only would release the officer’s name if and when the officer is charged.

Lyoya’s family and Crump have demanded that the city identify the officer.

More than 100 people marched to Grand Rapids City Hall before a City Commission meeting last Tuesday night, chanting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”

Other protests also have been held in the city of about 200,000 people about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Sharpton is founder and president of the National Action Network. The New York-based civil rights organization says it will help cover the costs of Friday’s funeral.

Lyoya’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy, the group said.

