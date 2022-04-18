(CBS DETROIT) – Taking a break away from the books during the school day can help children explore their creativity.

That’s according to a new research report by the Coalition for Michigan Schoolchildren’s Right to Play.

“The recess time has been either reduced or eliminated and we’re very concerned about that,” said the collation’s Executive Director Paul Liabenow.

As schools resume in-person learning following virtual learning during the pandemic, Liabenow says utilizing playtime can aid in strengthening cognitive and emotional development.

“We know as we focus on the whole child and that’s now discussed regularly, daily, in my world the importance of addressing the whole child’s needs including physical health, social, emotional learning and nutrition,” Liabenow said.

The report reveals 20% of K-5 students receive less than the recommended 20 minutes of daily outdoor play.

“That’s roughly 100,000 students across the state, 14% of K-5 attending schools that offer recess did not have recess every day,” Liabenow said.

“They need it every day.”

The coalition recommends access to play for all students and recess should not be denied as a form of discipline.

“Misbehaving students were kept inside from recess which sort of flies in the face of reason from my perspective and at urban schools access to recess is restricted sometimes and is less likely to be offered outdoors,” the executive director said.

